Ag Growth International (AFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/11/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.

3/7/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.

1/30/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

1/23/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$79.00.

1/14/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$61.00.

1/14/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$52.00.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded down C$0.41 on Thursday, hitting C$36.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,413. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.60 and a 1-year high of C$64.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$691.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In related news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Also, Director Anne De Greef-Safft acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,101. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

