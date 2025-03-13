Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 2,609,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,186. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $287,406.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,355.16. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342.80. This trade represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311 in the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.