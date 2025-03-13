Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
LYV traded down $7.41 on Thursday, hitting $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,802. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.