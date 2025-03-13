Anish Patel Sells 6,667 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $142,940.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,766.40. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $146,207.31.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $524,706.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
