Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

