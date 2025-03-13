QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,134 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

