Susan L. Stick Sells 2,822 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,524.16. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Life360 stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.76.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
LIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
