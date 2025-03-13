Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Prologis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.