ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $151,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,062 shares of company stock worth $92,218,440. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $187.70 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.78. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.19 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

