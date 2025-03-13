Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

