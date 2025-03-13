ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of -2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

