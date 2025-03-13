Tredje AP fonden Invests $93.95 Million in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,936,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,947,000. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden owned 152.84% of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FIAX opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.18. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

About Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF

The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income by holding a short-term portfolio of US Treasury securities and using a vertical option spread strategy across multiple asset classes.

