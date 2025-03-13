Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Winmark worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $308.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.89. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $304.78 and a 12 month high of $431.67.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.