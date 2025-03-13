ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $5.24 Million Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,498 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Suzano were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Suzano by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 568,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its position in shares of Suzano by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 294,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 173,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

