Tredje AP fonden Acquires 125,700 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $47,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

