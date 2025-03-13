ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 14,828 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 384,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

