Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ AUBN opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Auburn National Bancorporation
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.