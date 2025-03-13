Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

