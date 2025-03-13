iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.01 and last traded at C$14.96. 149,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 385,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.88.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.88.
