Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Shares Up 74.3% – Still a Buy?

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) shot up 74.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Comba Telecom Systems Trading Up 74.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally.

