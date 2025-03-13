Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

PPL stock opened at C$55.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$46.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.14. The stock has a market cap of C$32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total value of C$1,003,615.58. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

