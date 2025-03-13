Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €22.92 ($24.91) and last traded at €23.16 ($25.17). 91,156 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.76 ($25.83).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $943.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02.

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

