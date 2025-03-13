Hudson Global (HSON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSON opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.