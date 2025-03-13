Mark Godson Buys 66,086 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider Mark Godson acquired 66,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.86 ($129,412.35).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 143.25 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.55. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.60 ($2.19).

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts forecast that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

