Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.41). Approximately 292,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 53,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.85) target price on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Cake Box alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cake Box

Cake Box Trading Down 2.1 %

Cake Box Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.