Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 385,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 181,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

