OptimumBank (OPHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect OptimumBank to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.9 %

OPHC stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

