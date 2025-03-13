The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at The InterGroup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The InterGroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.