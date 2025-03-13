Burkehill Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,032,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 3.2% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.3 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

