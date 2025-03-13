Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

S stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 9,189,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,247. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,782,850.68. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,682 shares of company stock worth $7,094,571. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

