Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

