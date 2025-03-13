Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,090 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $20,087,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $251.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.