Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.84.
About Fusion Fuel Green
