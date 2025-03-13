Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

ABNB stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $875,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at $62,969,766.30. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

