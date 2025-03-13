Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

