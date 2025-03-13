StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of ROLL opened at $341.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.58.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.