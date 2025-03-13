UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UDR opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. UDR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

