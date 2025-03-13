NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK opened at $2.36 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.01.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
