NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.36 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

