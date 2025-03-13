Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.