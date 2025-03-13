Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.