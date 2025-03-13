Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,250.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSU. TD Securities increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5,283.33.

CSU stock opened at C$4,754.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4,699.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,527.09. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$3,535.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,040.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

