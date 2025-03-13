Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

