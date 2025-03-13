ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 62,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 867,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
In other ChromaDex news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChromaDex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in ChromaDex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 93,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
