Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Expands By 216.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
PSL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $103.37. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $91.63 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.80.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
