Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Expands By 216.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PSL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $103.37. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $91.63 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

