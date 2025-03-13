Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.54. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $687.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
