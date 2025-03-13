Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $230.39 and last traded at $222.01. Approximately 3,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 163,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEZL shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.56.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

