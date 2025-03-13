Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the February 13th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.