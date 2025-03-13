Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the February 13th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,964. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

