Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Update

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOFF traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.58.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

