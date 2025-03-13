Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 76,889 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $117,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,837,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $90.60 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

