Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 241.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 434.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

