Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.