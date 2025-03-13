Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

